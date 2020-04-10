Two arrests made following complaints of drug dealing from a home in Thorold

Two people have been arrested in connection with a drug bust in Thorold.

Police have been receiving complaints of illegal drug dealing from a home in the city since early this year.

Detectives from the St. Catharines Street Crime Unit started investigating a home in the area of Chapel Street South and Welland Canals Parkway and a man and a woman who were associated to the house.

Two people were arrested yesterday after being seen leaving a home in the area of Church Street and Niagara Street in St. Catharines.

50 year old Travis Gillan of Thorold and 37 year old Stephanie Audet of St. Catharines are charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (Cocaine), possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5000, and fail to comply with a probation order .

Anyone with information about this investigation or those arrested is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 4233.