Two arrests made in cocaine investigation in Welland

Niagara Police have arrested a man and a woman while investigating the sale of cocaine in the city of Welland.

Officers with the Street Crime Unit started investigating the sale of illegal drugs from a home in the area of Myrtle Avenue and Cohoe Street.

On Friday, February 2nd, officers searched the home and arrested a man and a woman.

Police say they found 10 capsules of hydromorphone, 14 tablets of codeine, $550 in currency and 60 grams of suspected powder cocaine with a street value of $6,000.

36-year-old Steven R. Phillips, and 40-year-old Jessica Trottier, both from Welland, are charged with possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and possession of a schedule I substance for trafficking (3 Counts).