Niagara will be getting some nice beach weather today and tomorrow.

Public Health is reporting that all beaches in the region, except for two are safe to swim.

Lakeside Beach in St. Catharines is listed as unsafe to swim due to ecoli, and Nelles Beach in Grimsby is posted due to safety.

The list is updated frequently. Click here to see the latest update.

Today and tomorrow are expected to be hot and sunny, but rain is in the forecast for Sunday.