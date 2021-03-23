Two bodies found at scene of Oshawa fire
Officials says they've removed two bodies, but are looking for two more after a house fire in Oshawa.
Durham regional police say autopsies will be conducted to determine the identities of the bodies.
The fire broke out around 1 a.m. and five people in the home made it out.
Family and friends say they believe two children and two men did not escape the fire.
