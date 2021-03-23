iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Two bodies found at scene of Oshawa fire

oshawa fire

Officials says they've removed two bodies, but are looking for two more after a house fire in Oshawa.

Durham regional police say autopsies will be conducted to determine the identities of the bodies.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. and five people in the home made it out.

Family and friends say they believe two children and two men did not escape the fire.

Latest Audio