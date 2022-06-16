Two brothers arrested for several property crimes in St. Catharines

Niagara police have made two arrests after an investigation into a series of property crimes in north end St. Catharines since May

Police say the offences - theft from unlocked vehicles, theft from porches and break and enter - were centralized east of Niagara Street north of the QEW

Police were able to identify the suspects from closed circuit camera footage from a house in the area of Concord Avenue and Garnet Street June 10.

On Monday, detectives saw one of the suspects rummage through a Ford Focus parked on Catherine Street when he was arrested.

A search of his backpack located four stolen credit cards linked to thefts from parked cars.

Police executed a search warrant at the suspects' Facer Street home where they found stolen property linked to at least seven other incidents of theft in St. Catharines. The second male suspect was arrested that time.

The ongoing investigation has also determined that the two suspects have fraudulently used stolen credit cards at businesses in St. Catharines

Facing numerous charges are 40-year-old Clinton Richard Coles and 37-year-old Joshua Steven Coles.