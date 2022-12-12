Two canal bridges will be closed for long periods this winter.

The Homer Bridge in St. Catharines and the Clarence Street Bridge in Port Colborne are set for some improvements.

It is all part of a $32 million infrastructure investment from the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation.

The deck of the Homer Street Bridge is being replaced and it will be closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic from January 23 to March 1.

Only one sidewalk with be open to pedestrians and cyclists as the Clarence Street Bridge has some abutment work done between February 27 to March 10.