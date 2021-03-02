iHeartRadio
Two cases of COVID-19 now reported at Welland school

quaker road public

There are now two COVID-19 cases reported at a Welland school.

The DSBN reporting a second case of the virus at Quaker Road Public School.

The first case was reported Monday night.

For privacy reasons, the identity of the individual will not be shared. 

Students and staff who had close contact with the individual have been contacted and told by public health to stay home and self-isolate.

Custodians will complete a thorough cleaning of the school as required.

    Some Niagara firefighters have started getting COVID-19 vaccines

    The firefighters union in Welland thanks Niagara Health and Niagara EMS for their professionalism in administering the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to some of their members. Tim talks to Welland Fire Chief Adam Eckhart
    COVID-19 UPDATE FOR Mar 2 - DR. KARIM ALI

    The number of identified COVID-19 variant cases in Niagara continues to grow. As of Friday, Niagara Public Health had identified 17 variant cases within the region - by yesterday afternoon that number jumped to 33. Does it matter which vaccine you use? Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.