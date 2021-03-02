Two cases of COVID-19 now reported at Welland school

There are now two COVID-19 cases reported at a Welland school.

The DSBN reporting a second case of the virus at Quaker Road Public School.

The first case was reported Monday night.

For privacy reasons, the identity of the individual will not be shared.

Students and staff who had close contact with the individual have been contacted and told by public health to stay home and self-isolate.

Custodians will complete a thorough cleaning of the school as required.