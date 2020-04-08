Two cases of COVID-19 temporarily close a pair of Maple Leaf Food plants

Maple Leaf Foods says operations at its Hamilton and Brampton plants resumed yesterday after two workers tested positive for COVID -19.

The company says it learned of the positive tests Monday and immediately implemented its COVID-19 Response Plan which included sanitization procedures and notifying any employees that worked in close proximity with the pair.

Both infected employees are in self isolation at home.

Maple Leaf has instituted a number of precautions to protect employees and is providing weekly bonuses to its front line workers.

