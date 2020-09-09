Two charged with impaired driving, 144 tickets and warnings handed out in NRP's traffic blitz

Two drivers were nabbed for impaired driving during Niagara Regional Police's Back-to-School traffic safety blitz.

Dozens of officers were stationed across the region yesterday as students started to return to school.

This year a total 144 tickets and warnings were issued, and two drivers were arrested during the day and charged with impaired driving.

This year the focus was on 10 new Community Safety Zones that joined the two from last year.

The purpose of a Community Safety Zone is to modify driver behaviour and improve safety on certain sections of road, where public safety is of special concern.

The fines for offences committed in Community Safety Zones are increased and speeding fines are doubled.

The following 12 locations have been designated as a Community Safety Zones:

•Alexander Kuska KSG Catholic Elementary School

•Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School

•Crossroads Public Elementary School

•DSBN Academy

•Greendale Elementary School

•John Calvin School

•Our Lady of Victory Catholic Elementary School

•Park Elementary School

•Smithville District Christian High School

•St. Ann Catholic Elementary School

•St. David’s Public School

•Twenty Valley Public School