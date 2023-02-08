Two children are dead after bus crashes into Quebec daycare, driver arrested
Police say two children are dead and six others were seriously injured after a city bus crashed into a daycare north of Montreal.
They say the 51-year-old bus driver has been arrested and faces charges of homicide and dangerous driving.
Erika Landry, spokesperson with the police in Laval, Que., says the injuries suffered by the six children in hospital are not life-threatening.
She says police are trying to determine the motive and that the suspect will be met by investigators.
Witnesses said several people had to subdue the driver after he got off the bus, adding that the suspect seemed delirious.
Authorities did not release the ages of the dead and injured children.
