Two coffee chains thanking veterans and CAF members for their service

Veterans and active members of our military are invited to enjoy a free coffee today.

Tim Hortons says, any veteran or Canadian Armed Forces members in uniform or showing appropriate identification will be eligible to receive a hot beverage of their choice, in any size, including a coffee, tea, hot chocolate, French Vanilla, Latte, Americano or Cappuccino.

Starbucks will provide anyone identifying as a veteran, currently serving CAF member or military spouse to a free tall hot brewed coffee.