Two coffee chains thanking veterans and CAF members for their service
Veterans and active members of our military are invited to enjoy a free coffee today.
Tim Hortons says, any veteran or Canadian Armed Forces members in uniform or showing appropriate identification will be eligible to receive a hot beverage of their choice, in any size, including a coffee, tea, hot chocolate, French Vanilla, Latte, Americano or Cappuccino.
Starbucks will provide anyone identifying as a veteran, currently serving CAF member or military spouse to a free tall hot brewed coffee.
-
-
-
Developing Game with a 97 Year Old WWII VeteranShelby Knox Speaks with Andrew Spearin - Game Developer, Valiant Effort regarding WWII game in development with the help of a 97 year old veteran