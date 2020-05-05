Two COVID-19 outbreaks end at Niagara facilities
COVID-19 outbreaks have ended at two facilities in Niagara.
As of this morning, Bethesda Community Services and The Woodlands of Sunset no longer appear on Niagara Public Health's list of current outbreaks.
Outbreaks continue at four long-term care homes: Seasons Welland, Lundy Manor, Royal Rose Place, and The Henley House.
Meanwhile hospitals in Niagara are also still struggling with the virus:
The St. Catharines Hospital has an outbreak on inpatient unit 2A while the Niagara Falls Hospital is dealing with outbreaks on the Trillium and D units.
