Two COVID cases confirmed at Vineland school
Two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Twenty Valley Public School in Vineland.
Students and staff who had close contact with the individuals are being contacted by public health and told to self-isolate.
Custodians will complete a thorough cleaning of the school as required.
A Public Health Inspector and a Public Health Nurse from NRPH will visit the school to complete a comprehensive assessment.
