Two COVID cases confirmed at Vineland school

twenty

Two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Twenty Valley Public School in Vineland.

Students and staff who had close contact with the individuals are being contacted by public health and told to self-isolate.

Custodians will complete a thorough cleaning of the school as required. 

A Public Health Inspector and a Public Health Nurse from NRPH will visit the school to complete a comprehensive assessment. 
 

