Two COVID cases reported at Niagara Catholic schools
The Niagara Catholic District School Board is reporting two new school related cases of COVID.
An individual at St. Andrew Catholic Elementary School and an individual at Notre Dame College School, both in Welland, have tested positive for COVID-19.
As a result, students and staff at both schools were exposed to COVID-19 while the individuals were infectious.
The two are now in self-isolation, and contact tracing is underway.
The board says it will follow all advice given by public health.
-
Mom of naval officer killed in 2004 submarine fire named Silver Cross motherThis year’s National Silver Cross Mother, Mrs. Deborah Sullivan of Summerville, New Brunswick. She will represent Silver Cross Mothers across Canada until the end of October, 2021
-
DOG TALK - NOV 2nd - Tim Goss & Dr Aron BhanGUEST - Tim Goss, Owner of Pet Food Outlet 824 Ontario Rd in Welland GUEST - Dr. Aron Bhan, Main West Animal Hospital, Welland, Ontario
-