Two COVID cases reported at Niagara Catholic schools

The Niagara Catholic District School Board is reporting two new school related cases of COVID.

An individual at St. Andrew Catholic Elementary School and an individual at Notre Dame College School, both in Welland, have tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, students and staff at both schools were exposed to COVID-19 while the individuals were infectious.

The two are now in self-isolation, and contact tracing is underway.

The board says it will follow all advice given by public health.