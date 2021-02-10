Two COVID cases reported at Niagara Falls high school

Two COVID-19 cases are being reported at a Niagara Falls High School.

Two individuals at Saint Paul Catholic High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

One was in the school on February 4, when only limited staff and no students were in the school.

The other was not in the school during the closure.

Niagara Region Public Health has determined that there is no risk of transmission to the Saint Paul Catholic High School community.

"Niagara Catholic is sharing this information as a matter of transparency to the communities we serve."