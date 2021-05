Two COVID-19 patients in Niagara have died since the last update.

The update from Niagara Public Health today brings the number of deaths to 394.

112 new cases were also reported Saturday putting the number of active cases to 3100.

182,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Niagara so far.

82 people are being treated for the virus in Niagara's hospitals with 24 in ICU.