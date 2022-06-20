Two dead and several injured in separate weekend shootings in Toronto

Toronto police are telling people there's no "significant danger" after a rash of shootings in the city over the weekend.

Investigators say there were six shootings throughout the city between Friday and Sunday nights.

Two people were killed and several more injured.

Police say the first took place in the city's northwest around 10:40 p.m. Friday. Two men were shot and one died.

The second incident occurred a few hours later, around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, and a man with multiple gunshot wounds then walked into a 7-Eleven convenience store.



That afternoon, police say two teens aged 15 and 17 were shot multiple times and seriously injured while near a playground in the west end.



On Sunday afternoon, police say a man in north Toronto was taken to hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.



Police say the fifth shooting happened minutes later further west, and a man died at the scene.



They say the sixth shooting took place in the east end around 8 p.m. Sunday, leaving three men and one woman with gunshot wounds.



Toronto police Supt. Steven Watts declined to comment on any potential links between the incidents, Watts says he doesn't feel the general public is in any danger as a result of them.