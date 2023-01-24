Two dead, two hurt in separate B.C. avalanches
Two people are dead and two more are hurt in separate avalanches in British Columbia's backcountry.
Heli-skiing operator CMH Nomads says two guests and a guide were caught in an avalanche near Revelstoke on Monday, and both guests were unresponsive when they were pulled from the snow.
B.C. Emergency Health Services says in a statement it was called Monday afternoon following an avalanche in the Cherryville area east of Vernon, B.C., where one person was taken to hospital.
More coming.
