Niagara reported eight new COVID-19 cases, and two additional over the weekend.

The death toll reported by Niagara Public Health now sits at 420.

There are 47 active cases and 55 cases of the Delta variant confirmed in the region.

605,000 doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered so far, with 69% of residents with one shot, and 57% with both.

Three people are being treated in hospital.