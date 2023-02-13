Two drivers arrested following latest RIDE stops by Niagara police

Two drivers were arrested during the latest R.I.D.E check effort in Niagara.

Niagara police stopped roughly 400 vehicles on Saturday in St. Catharines and Niagara Falls.

In total, 20 drivers were required to provide a sample of their breath for analysis.

Two drivers from Niagara-on-the-Lake provided samples that were greater than 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

They were both arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

5 other drivers were determined to be in the "Alert" range, meaning their blood alcohol concentration was between 50 milligrams of alcohol and 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

All 5 had their licence's suspended for 3 days.

There were also three other tickets issued one for a novice driver with a blood alcohol concentration above zero, one vehicle had no valid permit, and one driver was issued a ticket for not having a child passenger properly secured.