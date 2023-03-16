Two Edmonton police officers killed while responding to a call.



Police Chief Dale McFee says Const. Travis Jordan, 35, and Const. Brett Ryan, 30, were shot by a man when they arrived and did not have the chance to use their guns.

He says other officers rushed the two wounded officers to hospital, where they were pronounced died.

McFee says it's believed the suspect died of self-inflicted wounds.

A woman at the scene was also taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in stable but serious condition.

In response to the deaths, the Edmonton Police Commission cancelled a public meeting that had been planned for today.

Police services in Calgary, Vancouver the Greater Toronto Area and Halifax are among those expressing their condolences on Twitter.