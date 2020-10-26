Two employees at Wainfleet town hall test positive for COVID
The Township of Wainfleet is scaling back some activities after two employees at town hall tested positive for COVID.
The administrative employees tested positive over the weekend and are now self-isolating and working with public health on contact tracing.
The cases were not transmitted within the workplace according to township officials.
Wainfleet`s CAO says they aren`t taking any chances and a number of employees will undergo testing.
Sessions of Council will go back to being held online and a meeting on Tuesday night to talk about the new fire hall has been cancelled.
