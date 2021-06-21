Two face charges after a drug bust in Port Colborne

A drug bust in Port Colborne has two people facing charges.

Niagara Regional Police searched a home in Port Colborne on Friday and seized 24.5 grams of cocaine, 44.7 grams of crystal methamphetamine, $15,565 in Canadian currency, 3 switch blade knives and a single brass knuckle. The controlled substances carry an estimated street value of $7,600

45 year old Bradley Dolce is facing a bunch of charges including: Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine, Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Crystal Methamphetamine, Possession of Proceeds Obtained by Crime Over $5000, Possession of Prohibited Weapon, Fail to Comply with Probation, Fail to Comply with Release Order, Fail to Comply with Weapons Prohibition Order.

33 year old Dana Kerliuk are facing a charge of Possession of Schedule I Substance - Crystal Methamphetamine.

If anyone has information about the two or the dealing at the home near King and Union Street they are asked to contact police