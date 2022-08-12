Two families move into homes thanks to Habitat for Humanity Niagara

Two families are moving into new homes in Welland with the help of Habitat for Humanity Niagara.

A new semi-detached home built by the group is part of Habitat's affordable homeownership program.

The program gives working families an opportunity to purchase a safe and decent home by partnering with Habitat for Humanity.

Mark Carl, CEO, Habitat for Humanity Niagara says, "They completed 500 volunteer hours, helped to build their homes, and took workshops in budgeting and home maintenance to prepare them for this day when we hand them the keys."

Some funding for the project comes from the National Housing Strategy.

The federal government investing $130,000 into the homes.

It is all part of a project where Habitat for Humanity is building 414 new affordable homes across the country.