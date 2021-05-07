Two Fort Erie men arrested after stabbing
Two men have been arrested after a 52 year old man was taken to hospital in stable condition after a stabbing in Fort Erie.
Niagara Regional Police were called to the Highland Avenue and Central Avenue area last night around 10 p.m.
Police have arrested 36 year old Steven Strauss and 43 year old Matt Ward.
They have both been charged with aggravated assault while Ward faces two additional charges of failing to comply with a probation order.
The NRP believe the incident was targeted.
