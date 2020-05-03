Two Fort Erie women facing drug charges

Two Fort Erie residents are facing drug charges after Niagara Police located a stolen vehicle being driven in the town.

Officers stopped a vehicle in an apartment complex on Concession Road and a subsequent search of the vehicle netted about $1000 in drugs including fentanyl, meth and cocaine.

NRP also seized drug paraphernailia and a quantity of cash.

29 year old Kristie Strauss and 36 year old Victoria Hurst are facing a number of drug related charges.

Both have been released from custody with future court dates.