Two Fort Erie women facing drug charges

MediaNRP-25

Two Fort Erie residents are facing drug charges after Niagara Police located a stolen vehicle being driven in the town. 

Officers stopped a vehicle in an apartment complex on Concession Road and a subsequent search of the vehicle netted about $1000 in drugs including fentanyl, meth and cocaine. 

NRP also seized drug paraphernailia and a quantity of cash. 

29 year old Kristie Strauss and 36 year old Victoria Hurst are facing a number of drug related charges. 

Both have been released from custody with future court dates. 

 

