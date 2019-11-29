Two Hamilton residents facing 14 charges in 'Under Armour Bandit' case

Two people from Hamilton are facing 14 counts of break and enter as police close the case on the 'Under Armour Bandit.'

Halton Regional Police arrested 49 year old Joseph Allen and 69 year old Carol Brown on Saturday after a series of residential break-ins in Burlington which started at the beginning of this year.

The nickname was given because of the unique shoe impressions left behind at multiple homes.

During the arrest police executed a pair of search warrants at homes in Hamilton, recovering property they believe was taken during the break-ins.

Offiicals encourage anyone who may have been the victim of a break-in since October 2018 to check out a series of photos of the recovered goods.

