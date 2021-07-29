Two hand-painted pianos will soon appear on Queen Street in Niagara Falls

Two hand-painted grand painos will soon be appearing in downtown Niagara Falls.

The Niagara Falls Downtown BIA says the instruments will be on display for the public to admire, listen to, and even play.

The painos, decorated by local artists Andrea Letourneau and Megan Jesik, will be put out in early August.

Visitors are encouraged to try a few notes and even play for a while to help bring smiles to the community.

The pianos will be placed outside The Hub at 4333 Queen Street and the BIA office at 4605 Queen Street.