Two high schools in Niagara are getting new turf fields

Two Catholic high schools in Niagara are getting new turf fields.

The Niagara Catholic District School Board has been given the green light to spend $3M to install turf fields at Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary in Grimsby, and Notre Dame College School in Welland.

The projects will be funded through the Board’s School Condition Improvement funding, as well as School Renewal

Allocation and other community partnerships.

Trustees also approved a plan to include funding in annual budgets moving forward, with a goal of ensuring all eight

Catholic high schools in the Board have turf fields in the future.

Larry Huibers, Chair of the Board, said this decision ultimately benefits students.

“By making an investment in turf fields, we are ensuring that students coming to our high schools will find facilities on par with other schools in their communities,” he said. “We know that safety on the playing field is a key concern for students and their families, and providing them with safer, state-of-the-art facilities sends our communities the message that student safety is our number one priority.”

Planning for the fields at Blessed Trinity and Notre Dame College School will take place during the 2021-2022 school year, and construction will take place next summer, in time for use in the 2022-2023 school yea