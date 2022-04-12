Two information sessions today for residents interested in becoming a police officer in Niagara

Niagara Regional Police will be hosting information sessions for residents interested in becoming a police officer.

Two recruiting information sessions will be held today at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Officials will be discussing the recruitment process, training and the benefits of working as a police officer.

The two sessions will be held at Police Headquarters at 5700 Valley Way, Niagara Falls.

If you would like to register email Recruiting@niagarapolice.ca and indicate what session you want to attend.

Another session targeting South Asian residents will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Welland.