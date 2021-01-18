Two integrity commissioner reports to come before St. Catharines City Council

St. Catharines City Council will be receiving two integrity commissioner reports tonight during their first full meeting of the new year.

Integrity Commissioner John Mascarin completed two reports - one centered on Councillor Mat Siscoe, the other on Councillor Karrie Porter.

Siscoe was accused of contravening the Code of Conduct by becoming involved in a city decision regarding landscaping boulders placed on a municipal boulevard.

The complainant claims Siscoe works with a resident concerned about the placement of the boulders, leading the councillor to get involved in the issue stemming from outside his ward.

The integrity commissioner's report did not find a violation in the case.

The second issue involving Porter revolves around phone calls and social media posts made by the councillor while she was experiencing harassment online.

The complaint claims Porter confronted a city resident and contacted associates of that person while trying to identify an online harasser using the alias 'Don Bayley.'

Mascarin's report states the councillor violated three parts of the Code of Conduct by making allegations about a member of the public on social media including some identifying information.

Porter did not use the person's name in any of her posts regarding the matter.

The Integrity Commissioner acknowledges the harassment she endured was 'undoubtedly distressing' but notes she should have issued a correction on social media once learning her statements were apparently false.

The councillor did remove Facebook and Twitter posts concerning the issue.