Two local McDonalds donating 50 cents from every cup of coffee or tea to Alzheimer Society Niagara

Your morning dose of caffeine could help people in Niagara living with Alzheimer's disease.

Two local McDonalds locations will be donating fifty cents from every cup of coffee or tea bought today to the Alzheimer Society of Niagara to fund programs such as support groups and social recreation.

All funds raised at the Main Street West location in Port Colborne and Lincoln Street store in Welland today will stay in Niagara.

Alzheimer Society officials say 11,688 supportive visits have been completed over the past year and almost 3,500 people have attended virtual social and educational programs.