Two London, Ont., men charged after large Halloween party near Western University
Police in London, Ont., say they've charged two people in relation to a large Halloween house party near Western University.
Police say officers arrived at a local residence in the early hours of Oct. 31 and found more than 100 people there.
Const. Sandasha Bough says the residence is located close to Western University but she wouldn't say whether the two charged are students.
Police say they obtained information from witnesses and are working with the city and local public health unit as they continue their investigation.
A 23-year-old man from London, Ont., is charged with hosting a nuisance party under a city bylaw, and participating and hosting an indoor gathering exceeding 10 people, in violation of the Reopening Ontario Act.
A 24-year-old man, also from London, Ont., was charged with participating in an indoor gathering that exceeded 10 people.
