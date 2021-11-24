Two major donations for Hospice Niagara
Hospice Niagara is welcoming a pair of big donations totalling $2.5M.
The donations come from Mountainview Building Group, who donated $1M and Willson International Limited, who donated $1.5M.
With those additional funds, Hospice Niagara has now raised 70% of their goal of $18M.
The funds will go towards another 20 hospice beds and the construction of two new Hospice Palliative Care Centres of Excellence in Niagara by the end of 2024.
-
-
AM Roundtable - Cara Krezek and Jeff WallisAM Roundtable - Cara Krezek and Jeff Wallis
-
Legal Stories of the WeekNiagara man caught in online sting to expose predators convicted of threatening vigilante. 13-year-old Welland robber gets sage advice from judge. Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Wednesday to discuss the legal stories of the week.