Two major donations for Hospice Niagara

hospice niagara

Hospice Niagara is welcoming a pair of big donations totalling $2.5M.

The donations come from Mountainview Building Group, who donated $1M and Willson International Limited, who donated $1.5M.

With those additional funds, Hospice Niagara has now raised 70% of their goal of $18M.

The funds will go towards another 20 hospice beds and the construction of two new Hospice Palliative Care Centres of Excellence in Niagara by the end of 2024.  

