Two married couples at Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls died within a few days of each other

"The community of Niagara Falls has been hurt and we feel your sorrow."

An emotional Wayne Gates is thanking all frontline healthcare workers at a retirement home where 10 residents have died with COVID-19.

We know of ten deaths at Lundy Manor, but the Niagara Falls NDP MPP believes there will be more.

Gates says his heart goes out to all healthcare workers and family members impacted by the loss.

He says there were two separate couples who died within a few days of each other, and it's been an extremely emotional time.

Niagara Region Public Health says the region has had 250 cases of COVID-19.

27 people are being treated for the virus in Niagara's hospitals.

To date, 66 people have been admitted to hospital with the virus.

Niagara Health says they've had 22 COVID-19 patients die.