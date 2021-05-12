Two meat processing companies in Niagara to get $300,000 from Ontario gov.

Two Niagara food manufacturing companies are receiving government funds to increase production and efficiency.

$300,000 in provincial funds will go to Premier Kosher in Smithville and Jadee Meat Products in Beamsville.

Through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, 77 projects are receiving cost-share funding to purchase or upgrade equipment.

The program was focused on measures that could quickly increase processing capacity as the industry dealt with a shortage of processing capacity, partly related to COVID slowdowns.

"Food safety and security in our food supply chain is more important than ever," said Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff.

"The federal and provincial investment in Premier Kosher and Jadee Meat Products is welcome news for the local meat processing industry in Niagara West."

"COVID made it more difficult for our farmers to find the processing capacity that they needed and these investments are part of our rapid response to help both our farmers and our processing industry to succeed in these challenging times," said Ernie Hardeman, Ontario Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.