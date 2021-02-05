Two members of Niagara College community test positive of COVID-19
Two members of the Niagara College community have tested positive for COVID-19.
The first infected person was last at the Welland campus on January 28th, while the second person was last at the Welland campus January 30th.
The two cases are considered to be unrelated.
Anyone considered to be at risk will be directly contacted by Niagara Region Public Health.
