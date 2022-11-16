Two men arrested accused of stealing copper wire from hydro pole on Niagara Parkway

Niagara Parks Police have arrested two men accused of stealing copper wire from a hydro pole on the parkway.

Officers were called to the Niagara Parkway yesterday morning at 10:15 after two suspects were seen taking the cooper.

Police say they found stolen copper wire and cutting tools on the two men.

46-year-old Yan Charron of Niagara Falls has been arrested and charged with theft under $5000.

44-year-old Timothy Bennett of Niagara Falls has been arrested and charged with theft under $5000 as well.

Both were released from police custody and will appear in court in January.