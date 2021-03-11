Two men arrested after Fort Erie stabbing
Two men have been arrested after a stabbing in Fort Erie.
Emergency responders were called to the East Main Street and Stevensville Road area last night just after 10 o'clock.
A police investigation revealed a 39 year old man was in his garage with a 41 year old man and a 44 year old man when a fight broke out.
During the fight, the 39 year old man was stabbed.
When officers arrived on scene they were able to locate both the suspects and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers have charged 41 year old Adam Farago of Niagara Falls and 44 year old James Jacobs of Fort Erie with aggravated assault.
-
view from the drive thru - Lou Ottens, Inventor of the Audio Cassette, Dies at 94view from the drive thru - Lou Ottens, Inventor of the Audio Cassette, Dies at 94
-
ROUNDTABLE Brett Boake and Shelby KnoxROUNDTABLE Brett Boake and Shelby Knox
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK MAR 11One-third of the staff at the American offices of Huffington Post were terminated. Bank of Canada announced that the economic recovery from COVID was stronger than anticipated. There is growing concern about a "hot" housing market with housing prices rising 7% to 10% from just a year. The new fiscal year for the Federal and Provincial Governments begins on April 1 Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.