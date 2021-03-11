Two men arrested after Fort Erie stabbing

Two men have been arrested after a stabbing in Fort Erie.

Emergency responders were called to the East Main Street and Stevensville Road area last night just after 10 o'clock.

A police investigation revealed a 39 year old man was in his garage with a 41 year old man and a 44 year old man when a fight broke out.

During the fight, the 39 year old man was stabbed.

When officers arrived on scene they were able to locate both the suspects and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers have charged 41 year old Adam Farago of Niagara Falls and 44 year old James Jacobs of Fort Erie with aggravated assault.

