Two men arrested after police chase through Niagara Wednesday morning
Two men are facing charges after a police chase in Niagara yesterday morning.
Police say they were first called to a break and enter in Niagara Falls, in which a truck was stolen.
The stolen truck was then spotted at 7:20am in the area of Victoria Avenue and South Service Road in Lincoln.
When the officer tried to pull the truck over, it fled, and a police chase was underway.
The pursuit was called off by the officer out of a concern for public safety in the area of Greenlane Drive and Maple Grove Road in Beamsville.
A few minutes later the suspect vehicle side swiped a blue Chevrolet Equinox at the intersection of Victoria Avenue and the South Service Road in Lincoln before getting on the QEW.
The driver of the Equinox suffered minor injuries and $3000 in damage to their vehicle.
The truck was found abandoned just before 8 a.m. in St. Catharines near Dakotah and Wiley Streets.
Officers and the K9 Unit tracked the suspects to the area of Hartzel Road and Queenston Street, where arrests were made at 8:30 a.m.
37 year old Sean J. McVey of no fixed address, and 26 year old Richard Sicurella-Grant of Jarvis are facing numerous charges.
