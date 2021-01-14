Two men arrested after police chase through Niagara Wednesday morning

Two men are facing charges after a police chase in Niagara yesterday morning.

Police say they were first called to a break and enter in Niagara Falls, in which a truck was stolen.

The stolen truck was then spotted at 7:20am in the area of Victoria Avenue and South Service Road in Lincoln.

When the officer tried to pull the truck over, it fled, and a police chase was underway.

The pursuit was called off by the officer out of a concern for public safety in the area of Greenlane Drive and Maple Grove Road in Beamsville.

A few minutes later the suspect vehicle side swiped a blue Chevrolet Equinox at the intersection of Victoria Avenue and the South Service Road in Lincoln before getting on the QEW.

The driver of the Equinox suffered minor injuries and $3000 in damage to their vehicle.

The truck was found abandoned just before 8 a.m. in St. Catharines near Dakotah and Wiley Streets.

Officers and the K9 Unit tracked the suspects to the area of Hartzel Road and Queenston Street, where arrests were made at 8:30 a.m.

37 year old Sean J. McVey of no fixed address, and 26 year old Richard Sicurella-Grant of Jarvis are facing numerous charges.