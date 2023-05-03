Two men arrested after police find $12K worth of drugs in a Niagara Falls home

Niagara Police have made two arrests while investigating drug deals in Niagara Falls.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home in the area of Kalar Road near Niven Street yesterday to find 194.3 grams of suspected fentanyl and 45 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

The combined estimated street value of the drugs is $11,900.

Detectives also seized $715 of Canadian currency believed to have been acquired through the proceeds of crime and a conductive energy weapon (taser).

Two men were arrested.

38-year-old Colin David Geisendorf and 27-year-old Zachary Durant, both from Niagara Falls, are facing drug and weapon charges.

They remain in police custody with a bail hearing scheduled for later today.