Two men arrested after police investigate motel drug deals in Niagara Falls

Two men have been arrested in Niagara Falls on drug charges.

The Niagara Falls Street Crime Unit has been investigating the sale of illegal drugs from a unit at a motel in the area of Ellen Avenue and Centre Street.

As a result of the investigation on March 24th, 2021 two suspects were arrested.

During the arrest police located a loaded semi-automatic firearm on one of the suspects.

Subsequently, detectives executed a warrant at that location and seized 6.0 grams of green fentanyl, 9.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 10.1 grams of cocaine. In total, the amount of drugs seized is estimated to be at a street value of $3,790.

57 year old Todd Petkovich of Niagara Falls was arrested and charged with various drug charges.

30 year old Nicholas Muraca of Bolton, Ontario was arrested and charged with drug and weapon charges.