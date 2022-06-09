Two men arrested following a robbery in Niagara Falls

Niagara Regional Police have arrested two men after a gas station robbery in Niagara Falls.

It happened Tuesday night at about 7:00 p.m. at a gas station near Lundy's Lane and Carlton Avenue.

One suspect went into the store - allegedly assaulted the clerk, and left to a waiting car with cash and stolen goods.

Police quickly identified the vehicle and were waiting at the address of the registered owner when it arrived.

44 year old Thomas Ryce from Niagara Falls has been charged with Robbery and Disguise with intent.

56 year old Kenneth Chapman from Niagara Falls has been charged with Robbery.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact 2 District detectives at 905-688-4111, option #3, extension #1022200.