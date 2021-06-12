Two men arrested for second degree murder after man found dead in Fort Erie

Two men have been arrested for the second degree murder after a man was found dead in Fort Erie.

Officers were called out Wednesday night at 11 p.m. to a home in the area of Mathewson Ave and Dovercourt Rd where they found the body of an adult man without vital signs.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene, and detectives took over the investigation.

29 year old Tristan Skelton and 29 year old Andrew Blais, both of Fort Erie, are both facing a charge of second degree murder.

Skelton and Blais are to appear for a bail hearing today.

While police have not identified a suspect, the Welland Tribune has identified the murder victim as 54 yr old Crystal Beach resident Leonard Aquilina.