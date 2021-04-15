Two men arrested in Grimsby last night after reports of an armed man in Welland

We are finding out more about what happened in Grimsby last night.

Police say the incident started just before 6:30 last night in Welland when officers responded to a domestic violence call involving a handgun.

The woman in the case wasn't hurt, but two male suspects fled in a vehicle.

At 8pm, the vehicle was located in a parking lot in the area of Main Street W and Livingston Ave in the Town of Grimsby.

Members of the Emergency Task Unit, K9 Unit and numerous uniform officers attended the area.

The male suspects were located in a nearby store and arrested without incident.

The handgun has not been located at this time.

A 27 year old man from Scarborough has been arrested and charged with Unlawfully in a Dwelling House, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Uttering Threats, and Disobey Court Order.

A 25 year old man from Welland was also arrested and is charged with Dangerous Operation, Fail to Comply with Release Order, and Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

The identity of the accused will not being released at this time as it would identify the victim.

The investigation remains ongoing by detectives from the Domestic Violence Unit.

Anyone who may information about this incident is asked to call 905-688-4111, extension 1025610.