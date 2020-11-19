Two men arrested in Niagara Falls after drugs, crossbow, tasers, shot gun, and ammunition discovered
Two men have been arrested in Niagara Falls after a shot gun, taser and drugs were found at a home.
Niagara Regional Police started investigating the sale of illegal drugs from the home in the area of Main Street and Murray Street, and detectives were able to identify two suspects.
On November 18, 2020, the suspects were arrested and search warrants uncovered crystal meth, cocaine, fentanyl, MDMA, $1615 in Canadian currency, 2 tasers, a shotgun, ammunition, a crossbow, a replica handgun, a brass knuckle, and $20,000 worth of stolen property.
34 yr old Alan R. Christensen and 37 yr old Brian J. Krueger of Niagara Falls are facing drug and weapon charges.
