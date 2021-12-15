Two men arrested in theft at Niagara Falls LCBO

Two men have been arrested after allegedly trying to steal alcohol from an LCBO in Niagara Falls.

On Saturday, December 11th, police were called to the store at 5389 Ferry Street, after two men were caught shoplifting items.

Police say a security guard approached the men, and after being confronted a man in his 40's returned various items, and went outside, however another younger man still had hidden, stolen items.

Officers say a fight broke out and a knife was pulled out.

Officers arrived on scene however the suspects had fled prior to police arrival.

21 yr old Anthony Pembleton of Niagara Falls was arrested and charged with Robbery, Resist arrest and Fail to comply with probation.

42 yr old James Headworth of Niagara Falls was arrested and charged with Theft under $5,000.