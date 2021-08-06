Two men arrested on drug and weapon charges following search of home in Western Hill area

Police have made two arrests after investigating the sale of illegal drugs in the Western Hill area of St. Catharines.

Last month officers launched the investigation, and executed a search warrant at a residence on Rykert Street near Edith Street yesterday.

Two suspects were arrested inside the home, while 5 other people at the home were released without charges.

Detectives say they seized suspected fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, lidocaine and hydromorphone pills, with a street value of $5640.

Detectives also seized eight bikes believed to be stolen in addition to power tools and silverware.

Banned weapons were also found, including a brass knuckle knife, a claw knife, and three spring loaded knives.

36 yr old Jason Noseworthy, and 47 yr old Nathan Alligood of St. Catharines were arrested and charged with drug and weapon charges.

Noseworthy and Alligood were both released from custody on Form 10 Undertaking with future court dates.

Anyone who may have information about Noseworthy or Alligood in relation to this investigation is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1024233