Two men arrested on manslaughter charges after 34-year-old man found dead in St. Catharines

New details are being released after a man was found dead at a St. Catharines townhome last night.

Officers were called to the housing complex on Louth Street near Valley Road at 8 o'clock to find a 34-year-old man in critical condition.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, and officers arrested two men at the scene.

42-year-old Ryan Johan Orland Logtenberg of St Catharines has been charged with manslaughter and fail to comply with a release order.

45-year-old Shawn Robert Dearl Montgomery of no fixed address has been charged with manslaughter, and fail to comply with a release order.

They are both in police custody with a bail hearing to be held later today.

Detectives do not have reason to believe that there is an ongoing threat to public safety stemming from this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling (905) 688-4111, option 3, extension 1009104.