Two men facing more charges in Niagara Falls hotel incident

Police say two men arrested in connection with an incident at a hotel in Niagara Falls, involving a gun, are now facing additional charges.

Officers were called in Sunday morning around after two workers inside a hotel in the Ferry and Clark Street area, were confronted by a man who appeared to be armed.

A total of five people were arrested but three were later released.

Police say 26 year old Aslamkhan Siripathane of Cambridge is facing the following charges:



- Robbery (Firearm)

- Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Ammunition in Motor Vehicle

- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in Motor Vehicle

- Possession of Restricted or Prohibited Firearm with holding a license

- Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

- Possession of Firearm, Weapon or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

- Possession of Firearm, Weapon or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

21 year old Raza Syed Jafri of of Brantford is now facing the following charges:

- Robbery (Firearm)

- Pointing a Firearm

- Unauthorized Possession of Firearm without license

- Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Ammunition in Motor Vehicle

- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in Motor Vehicle

- Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition