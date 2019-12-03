Two men facing more charges in Niagara Falls hotel incident
Police say two men arrested in connection with an incident at a hotel in Niagara Falls, involving a gun, are now facing additional charges.
Officers were called in Sunday morning around after two workers inside a hotel in the Ferry and Clark Street area, were confronted by a man who appeared to be armed.
A total of five people were arrested but three were later released.
Police say 26 year old Aslamkhan Siripathane of Cambridge is facing the following charges:
- Robbery (Firearm)
- Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Ammunition in Motor Vehicle
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in Motor Vehicle
- Possession of Restricted or Prohibited Firearm with holding a license
- Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
- Possession of Firearm, Weapon or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order
- Possession of Firearm, Weapon or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order
21 year old Raza Syed Jafri of of Brantford is now facing the following charges:
- Robbery (Firearm)
- Pointing a Firearm
- Unauthorized Possession of Firearm without license
- Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Ammunition in Motor Vehicle
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in Motor Vehicle
- Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
