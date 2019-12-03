iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Two men facing more charges in Niagara Falls hotel incident

CKTB-News- Niagara Falls hotel gun incident

Police say two men arrested in connection with an incident at a hotel in Niagara Falls, involving a gun, are now facing additional charges.

Officers were called in Sunday morning around after two workers inside a hotel in the Ferry and Clark Street area, were confronted by a man who appeared to be armed.

A total of five people were arrested but three were later released.

Police say 26 year old Aslamkhan Siripathane of Cambridge is facing the following charges:
 
- Robbery (Firearm)
 - Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Ammunition in Motor Vehicle
 - Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in Motor Vehicle
 - Possession of Restricted or Prohibited Firearm with holding a license
 - Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
 - Possession of Firearm, Weapon or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order
 - Possession of Firearm, Weapon or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

21 year old Raza Syed Jafri of  of Brantford is now facing the following charges:

- Robbery (Firearm)
 - Pointing a Firearm
 - Unauthorized Possession of Firearm without license
 - Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Ammunition in Motor Vehicle
 - Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in Motor Vehicle
 - Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio